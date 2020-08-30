'Team Up for Toys', PM Modi's fresh push for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme ' Mann ki Baat '.

Here are live updates from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address:

-PM Modi praised teachers for adapting to technology amid the coronavirus pandemic.

-PM Narendra Modi hailed the role of dogs in the security operations in the nation.

-September should be observed as a 'nutrition month'. He adds that the correct amount of nutrition received during childhood ensures a child's proper physical and mental development and health.

-PM Modi praised various apps that were part of 'app innovation challenge', calls it good sign for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

-We have many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microbloging and 'Chingari' - and these are gaining popularity.

-Our responsibility to make India self-reliant.

-There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.

-We have given focus on toys in the National Education Policy too. Learning while playing, making toys etc has been made a part of curriculum.

-I urge our start-up to team up for toys', this also matches our call for vocal for local. I urge our young brothers to make games in India and also on India.

-Global toy industry is over ₹7 lakh crore but India's share is very small; will have to work to increase it.

-Some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in UP – there are many such places, we can count many names.

-There is a strong bond between our festivals and environment. We have many festivals that are related to the protection of our environment.

-Our farmers have proved their mettle even during the Covid-19 pandemic

-Onam festival also being celebrated with gaiety and fervour. This festival arrives in month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare Pookalam, enjoy Onam-Saadiya. Variety of games, competitions also held.

-This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation.

-PM Modi begins addressing 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat

-PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.

Where to watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Speaking at the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours. The Prime Minister had urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.

He also asked people to visit the website - www.gallantryawards.gov.in - saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour.

"When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired," he had said.

