Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme, through the Namo App, @mygovindia or by dialing 1800-11-7800.

Here are live updates of PM Modi Mann Ki Baat:

-All across India, there are many Indians making story-telling popular.

-India has a glorious tradition of story telling. These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity.

-Where there is a soul, there is a story.

-Pandemic has got all family members together. Many families gave faced some problems also.

-We are proud that we are residents of that country, where there has been a tradition of Panchatantra, where, in the stories, the imaginary world of animals and birds was created.

-PM Modi narrates an anecdote from his life, on the subject of story telling.

-PM Modi begins this month's Mann Ki Baat by talking about story telling, which has been a part of our nation for centuries.

-PM Modi begins his address to the nation.

-PM Modi to begin his Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today.

-The radio show will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and information and broadcasting ministry.

-This is 69th edition of PM Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat

Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme, through the Namo App, @mygovindia or by dialing 1800-11-7800.

In his earlier address on August 30, the Prime Minister had also given the call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production. 'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via