Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Here are the highlights:

-Many people from across the country are contributing to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working in a LED blub factory in Delhi, understood the process of bulb production & started a small LED blubs manufacturing unit at this native place.

-Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a Government efforts.It is the national spirit of India.

-We need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'. For example, Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovative techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in a cyclic pattern

-The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

-Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science

-PM conveys greetings on National Science Day and recalls the works of Dr CV Raman.

-Sant Ravidas Ji taught us- keep working, do not expect anything...when this is done there will be satisfaction. He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking.

-Sant Ravidas Ji spoke directly and honestly about various issues. He was fearless

-We bow to Sant Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. His thoughts inspire us.

-During this month of 'magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated.

-We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign 'Catch the Rain'. Its slogan is 'Catch the Rain, where it falls when it falls'.

-This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead

-Water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

-PM Modi begins his address.

-PM Modi to begin his address at 11 am.

-It will be broadcast live on state-run All India Radio.

-The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism. "Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In the last Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

