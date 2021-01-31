Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing this year's first Mann Ki Baat shortly. This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of 'vocal for local'. He had urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat:

-India's self-reliance in medicines is helping the world.

-You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines: PM Narendra Modi

-India is proud of our freedom fighters, who hail from all parts of India.

-The nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26: PM Narendra Modi

-PM Modi urges citizens to learn about the Padma Puruskar awardees

-Today is the last day of January 2021. Aren’t you also thinking that the month had just started?

-PM Modi begins his address.

-PM Modi Mann Ki Baat address to begin at 11 am.

Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via