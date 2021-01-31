Mann Ki Baat LIVE: India was shocked to see the insult of Tricolour, says PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 11:17 AM IST
- The nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26: PM Modi
- This is 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing this year's first Mann Ki Baat shortly. This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of 'vocal for local'. He had urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
-India's self-reliance in medicines is helping the world.
-You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines: PM Narendra Modi
-India is proud of our freedom fighters, who hail from all parts of India.
-The nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26: PM Narendra Modi
-PM Modi urges citizens to learn about the Padma Puruskar awardees
-Today is the last day of January 2021. Aren’t you also thinking that the month had just started?
-PM Modi begins his address.
-PM Modi Mann Ki Baat address to begin at 11 am.
Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.
