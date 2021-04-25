Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. He lauded the health workers and doctors for fighting a major battle against the infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of Covid is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain.

"I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

The radio programme comes amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country. India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

-PM Modi talks to ambulance driver Prem Verma Ji.

-India's fight against COVID-19 would be incomplete without the effort of the ambulance drivers, lab technicians and other such individuals.

-Sister Surekha shares her perspective on vaccination, keeping a positive spirit and following COVID protocols.

-Sister Bhavana from Raipur shares her contribution (and the important efforts of nurses) in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.

-All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age.

-You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts.

-Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah from Srinagar is discussing different aspects of fighting COVID-19.

-The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current Covid-19 situation.

-I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only: PM Modi.

-Dr. Shashank from Mumbai explains the second wave of COVID-19 cases from a medical point of view.

-PM Modi speaks to Dr. Shashank Joshi from Mumbai about the COVID-19 situation.

To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his address to the nation via his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme.

-PM Modi to begin his 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

It is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

On his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister lauded corona-warriors and the discipline of the people during last year's Janata curfew.

In 'Mann Ki Baat' held in March, PM Modi also talked about the 'Amrit Mahotsav' and said that it will elevate the country to newer heights and instill a passion to do something for the country.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

