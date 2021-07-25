Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The radio programme comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat 79th episode

﻿To learn is to grow. Inspiring work being done in Manipur and Tripura specially in the field of agriculture

PM Modi highlights a unique effort associated with IIT Madras and speaks about ways of invigorating the housing sector with new technology.

Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which show how technology is being harnessed for greater good

I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for #MannKiBaat but I do forward many of them to the concerned government departments

I am happy that almost 75% of the inputs for Mann Ki Baat come from people under the age of 3

The need of the nation is to unite and work towards national progress. Nation first, always first!

National Handloom Day is coming up. Let us do everything possible to further popularise handlooms in our lives.

The successes of Khadi over the last few years is widely known.

Amrut Mahotsav is not about a Government...it is about the sentiments of 130 crore Indians

Tomorrow, 26th July, our nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Let us pay tributes to those who made our nation proud in 1999.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Keep supporting our athletes.

Every Indian felt proud seeing our contingent in full glory at Tokyo Olympics

PM Modi begins his address to the nation

PM Modi to begin his address at 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

During his previous 'Mann Ki Baat' address held in June, Prime Minister Modi talked about the issue of vaccine hesitancy and also urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who are participating in Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud.

"Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and they need to make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister had said. Tokyo Olympics 2020 were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games started on July 23 and will continue till August 8 this year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

