"Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and they need to make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister had said. Tokyo Olympics 2020 were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games started on July 23 and will continue till August 8 this year.