PM Modi Address Today LIVE Updates: ‘Attack on women’s self-respect; nari-shakti taken for granted’ - PM on Bill failure

PM Modi Address Today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation. His address comes a day after the bill to implement women's reservation – the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill – in legislatures failed to pass the Lok Sabha.
— The bill needed a two-thirds majority of the Lok Sabha, which is approximately 360 votes, to get passed in the lower house of Parliament. However, only 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill, and 230 MPs voted against it.
— Taking a swipe at the Opposition, PM Modi said his government's women's reservation bill was a noble effort that got 'derailed' due to the DMK and Congress which made it a “target of hatred and petty politics.”
— Referring to how the Bill failed to get the required number of votes, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP government had lost the trust of the public. “It’s a Black Day for them (Centre) because they’ve felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved,” she said.
— On Saturday, Delhi Police detained several BJP women MPs protesting against the failure of the bill. Among those detained were Raksha Khadse, Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.
Under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
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PM Modi LIVE: Taking a swipe at all opposition parties – including Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party, PM Modi said that the party had the opportunity to make a difference, but it lost the chance.
“TMC ke paas bhi mauka tha, but unhone woh bhi gawa diya…” said PM Modi
PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi strongly hit out at the Opposition over the Bill failure — criticising DMK, Cong, TMC and the Samajwadi Party. He said opposition of the bill has revealed their true colours, (Apna asli chehra dikha diya)
On Friday night, only 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill, and 230 MPs voted against it.
PM Modi LIVE: “Bill on reservation was aimed to give wings to our women power, without snatching anything from anyone,” said PM Modi
PM Modi LIVE: Referring to the Bill's defeat, PM Modi said that it was an ‘attack on women’s self-respect' and that ‘nari-shakti has been taken for granted.’
PM Modi has begun his address to the nation. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates
Catch all the latest updates from Livemint as PM Modi set to begin his address
PM Modi LIVE: Adressing a rally in poll-bound Tamli Nadu's Coimbatore, PM Modi highlighted that he appealed to all the political parties during the special sitting of Parliament to support the legislative process, that they can "take the credit" as he only “wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to the Parliament and Assemblies in greater numbers,” reported PTI
The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections failed to garner two third majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties, including DMK and Congress, voting against it. In the division following the debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, PM Modi said his government's women's reservation bill was a noble effort that got 'derailed' due to the DMK and Congress which made it a “target of hatred and petty politics.”
Modi made the comments during a rally in Coimbatore.
Congress has accused the Centre of attempting to alter the federal structure under the guise of women's reservation – claiming that the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha was a "victory for democracy" and alleging that the government has "consistently flip-flopped" on the issue, reported HT
Delhi Police detained several BJP women MPs protesting against the failure of the women’s reservation bill.
Taking a swipe at the Centre, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP government had lost the trust of the public. “It’s a Black Day for them (Centre) because they’ve felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved,” she said.
PM Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 pm today
PM Modi LIVE: The bill needed a two-thirds majority of the Lok Sabha, which is approximately 360 votes, to get passed in the lower house of Parliament. However, only 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill, and 230 MPs voted against it.