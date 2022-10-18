PM Modi addresses 90th Interpol General Assembly

“India has been combating transnational terrorism for several decades, even before the world recognized it. Terrorism is no longer fought only in the physical space but is spreading rapidly through online radicalization and cyber threats. An attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees just by the click of a button. There is a need to further develop international strategies. Each nation is working on strategies against them. But what we do within our borders is no longer enough. Establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, and various other things be taken to a new level," PM said.