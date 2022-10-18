PM Modi addresses 90th Interpol General Assembly

PM Modi addresses 90th Interpol General Assembly1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
The prime minister added that the world faces emerging harmful globalized threats such as terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organized crime
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday.
Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said that India was one of the top contributors in sending brave men and women to the United Nations Peacekeeping operations. “We made sacrifices to make the world a better place even before India got independence. Thousands of Indians have sacrificed their lives in world wars."
He added that India has shown a willingness to take the lead in any kind of crisis. “At a time when nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for more international cooperation. Global cooperation for local welfare is our call."
PM said that police forces across the world are not just protecting people, but are furthering social welfare. “They are at the frontline of society’s response to any crisis. During the covid crisis, the police personnel put their own lives at risk to help people out. Many of them even made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the people."
He also said that Indian Police, at both federal and state level, cooperate to implement more than 900 national and around 10,000 state laws. “Our police forces work while respecting the diversity and rights of the people promised by the constitution. They not only protect the people but also serve our democracy. Interpol has connected police organizations globally across 195 countries for the past 99 years, and to mark the occasion, the government of India is releasing a commemorative stamp and coin."
The prime minister added that the world faces emerging harmful globalized threats such as terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organized crime. “The pace of change of these dangers is faster than earlier. When threats are global, the response cannot be just local! It is high time that the world comes together to defeat these threats."
“India has been combating transnational terrorism for several decades, even before the world recognized it. Terrorism is no longer fought only in the physical space but is spreading rapidly through online radicalization and cyber threats. An attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees just by the click of a button. There is a need to further develop international strategies. Each nation is working on strategies against them. But what we do within our borders is no longer enough. Establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, and various other things be taken to a new level," PM said.
He added that corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of the citizens of many countries. “There is a need for the global community to work even faster to eliminate safe havens. There can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs or organized crime. Police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders."
PM Modi expressed hope that the 90th Interpol General Assembly will prove to be an effective and successful platform for tackling crime, corruption and terrorism. “Let communication, collaboration and cooperation defeat crime, corruption and terrorism."
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Rais, Interpol Secretary General, Jurgen Stock, and CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.
