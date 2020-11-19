Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 am tomorrow, November 19. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation."

Here are the latest updates from PM Modi's addresses:

1) PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit: We launched Digital India 5 years back. Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative.

2) Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in Government, says PM Modi.

3) Thanks to Digital India, our nation has witnessed a more human centric approach to development. Using technology on such a large scale has brought about several life changes for our citizens. The benefits are for everyone to see: PM Modi

4) At the BTS, PM Modi said, "Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Crores of farmers receive monetary support in one click. At the peak of the lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India’s poor received proper & quick assistance. The scale of this relief has few parallels."

5) Technology is the prime reason our schemes have transcended files and changed lives of the people at such a speed and scale: PM Modi

6) When it comes to technology, the way ahead lies in learning and growing together. Inspired by that approach, a number of incubation centres are opening in India. Over the last few years, a culture of hackathons have been organised in India. I have attended some of them too, the PM said.

7) Achievements of the industrial era are in the rear view mirror, and now, we are in the middle of information era.

8) Future is coming sooner than anticipated: PM Modi

9) In the industrial era, change was linear. But in the information era, change is disruptive, says PM.

10) Modi also said, "In the industrial era, first-mover advantage was everything. In the information era, first-mover does not matter, the best-mover does."

11) Anyone can build a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market: PM

12) India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market: PM Modi

13) Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are Designed in India but Deployed for the World: PM

14) Our policy decisions are always aimed at liberalising tech and innovations industry. Recently, we have eased the compliance burden on the IT industry, says Modi.

15) The potential of our youth and possibilities of technology are endless. It is time, we give our best and leverage them, PM Modi said.

