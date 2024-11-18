PM Modi addresses G20 Summit in Brazil, flags ‘food, fuel and fertilizer crisis’; meets US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the G20 Summit on Monday and flagged the “food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts”. He also met with US President Joe Biden and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the event in Brazil. Modi also noted that the “people centric decisions” taken during the previous Summit in Delhi had been ‘taken forward’ during the Brazilian presidency.

“With POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him,” Modi wrote on X alongside a photo of the two leaders.