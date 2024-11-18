Prime Minister Modi addressed the G20 Summit, highlighting the food, fuel, and fertilizer crisis due to global conflicts. He met with US President Biden and Singapore PM Wong and several other key leaders during the event in Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the G20 Summit on Monday and flagged the "food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts". He also met with US President Joe Biden and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the event in Brazil. Modi also noted that the "people centric decisions" taken during the previous Summit in Delhi had been 'taken forward' during the Brazilian presidency.

"With POTUS Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Always a delight to meet him," Modi wrote on X alongside a photo of the two leaders.

Here are five key quotes from his address: “Countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts. So our discussions can only be successful when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South."

“We will reform institutions of global governance…just as we amplified the voice of the Global South by granting permanent membership of G20 to the African Union during the New Delhi Summit."

“The people-centric decisions taken at the G20 Summit in New Delhi have been taken forward during Brazil’s Presidency. It is a matter of great satisfaction that we prioritised SDG goals."

“It is clear that One Earth One Family One Future is as relevant at this summit as it was last year…We support Brazil's initiative for a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty "

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that we prioritised sustainable development goals. We focused on inclusive development, women-led development, and youth power and gave wings to hopes and aspirations of Global South." Prime Minister arrived in Brazil on Monday as part of a three-nation visit. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions.