PM Modi addresses key BJP meeting in Delhi, discusses farm laws, assembly polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP President JP Nadda light a lamp during the inauguration of a meeting of BJP's national office-bearers at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
PM Modi addresses key BJP meeting in Delhi, discusses farm laws, assembly polls

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 03:45 PM IST Staff Writer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new set of national office-bearers at a meeting chaired by party president JP Nadda.

The meeting was inaugurated by PM Modi and started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions on upcoming state Assembly elections, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and agricultural laws were being held at a meeting of BJP office bearers in Delhi, informed BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

While speaking to reporters, BJP National General Secretary said, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and guided national office bearers, discussions are being held on the upcoming state Assembly elections, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and farm laws. State-based group meetings and future events will be discussed and announced later today."

Earlier today, PM Modi had inaugurated a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital on Sunday. The meeting is being chaired by BJP President JP Nadda. The meeting will take place till 5 pm.

Today's meet was the first such meeting, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-incharges and state chiefs are taking part in the meeting.

On Saturday, BJP National President held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

