Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last Mann Ki Baat episode of 2023 recounted India's achievements. PM Modi calling the 108th episode of the Mann Ki Baat 'special' said, "For us, the importance of the number 108 and its sanctity is a subject of a deep study. 108 beads in a rosary, chanting 08 times, 108 divine sites, 108 stairs in temples, 108 bells, this number 108 is associated with immense faith".

During the monthly radio programme, PM Modi remembered the achievements of the athletes who won medals in Asian Games and Asian Para Games. PM Modi lauded women scientists behind Chandrayaan-3's success.

Further, PM Modi spoke on how India is becoming an 'Innovation hub' gradually. "In 2015, we were ranked 81st in the Global Innovation Index-today our rank is 40th. This year, the number of patents filed in Inda was high, of which aout 60% were from domestic funds," Prime Minister Modi said.

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance.

“We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well," Modi said.

He also said that India becoming an 'innovation hub' symbolises the fact that “we are not going to stop".

