Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat''. Addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that culture is of great use in times of crisis and plays an important role in overcoming it. A day ahead of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi toured three of the nation's leading vaccine development and manufacturing sites on Saturday. 'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to send in their suggestions on topics which they want to be discussed in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat, which will be held on the last Sunday of December.

-After getting out of the lockdown phase, discussion has commenced on vaccine. But any kind of laxity with coronavirus is still very dangerous. We have to firmly keep fighting against the virus: PM Modi

-Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them: PM Modi

-Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates all around: PM Modi

-It was Guru Nanak Dev Ji who started the tradition of langar. We have seen how the Sikh community has continued this tradition of feeding people in the times of coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi

-PM Modi greets citizens ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

-I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called 'Vishvavidya' which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour's driver from Rio De Janeiro: PM Narendra Modi

-After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vendanta in India &spent 4 yrs at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts:PM

-PM Modi emphasizes on taking cultural heritage to the maximum number of people through the medium of technology which he calls is important for the conservation of heritage.

-We are stepping into winters. The internet is replete with pictures of Cherry Blossom flowers, but they are not from Japan, but from India's Shillong: PM Modi.

-PM Modi urges educational institutions to adopt new, innovative methods and creative platforms for engagement with alumni

-Several museums and libraries in the country are working to make their collection fully digital.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, who on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country’s Parliament.

-India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India: PM Modi during

-Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country: PM Modi

-'Annapurna' idol which was stolen from Varanasi in UP years ago, is being returned to India by the Canadian government: PM Modi

-PM Modi begins his address to the nation in the 71st edition of his Mann ki Baat programme.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation to begin shortly.

PM Modi's 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat

On November 17, he sought suggestions from the people about topics for the 71st edition of the programme. "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM tweeted.

He further added, "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."





