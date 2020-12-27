India needs to get rid of single-use plastic in 2021: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the manufacturers and industry leaders of the country to ensure their products are world-class as the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house. Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020, the Prime Minister said that the nation developed new capabilities due to coronavirus.

Here are the highlights of Mann KI Baat:

-PM Narendra Modi concludes his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of 2020.

-India needs to get rid of single-use plastic in 2021.

-I want to wish you all well for the year ahead. Stay safe and stay healthy.

-In May this year, the Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand.

-When I look at India's youth, I feel elated & reassured. I feel so because my country's youth has 'Can Do' approach & the spirit of 'Will Do'. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is beyond their reach.

-People reverently remember the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This martyrdom gave a new lesson to the entire humanity & the entire country. This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilisation. We are indebted to this martyrdom.

-On this day, Guru Govind Singh Ji's mother Mata Gujri Ji embraced martyrdom. About a week back was the day of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I had the privilege to pay my obeisance to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi

-India has seen a 60% rise in the leopard population between 2014-2018. In 2014, the leopard population in India was around 7,900. This rose to 12,852 in 2019. Their population has increased in most parts of the country, especially in Central India: PM Modi

-The global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward: PM Modi

-I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use & analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives & made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives & resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians.

-I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class.

-Customers too are demanding 'Made In India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year.

-Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance.

-There can be nothing better than the country reaching greater heights in 2021.

-We will enter 2021 in four days. Today's 'Mann ki Baat' is the last one of 2020. I have several letters from you.

-The 72nd edition is this year's final one before 2020 bids farewell.

-PM Modi begins his address

-PM Modi to begin his address at 11 am.

-This will also be the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final Mann Ki Baat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi had tweeted on December 18.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

