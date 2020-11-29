Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat''. Addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that culture is of great use in times of crisis and plays an important role in overcoming it. A day ahead of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi toured three of the nation's leading vaccine development and manufacturing sites on Saturday. 'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.