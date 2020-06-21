PM Narendra Modi's message on International Yoga Day

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the occasion of International Day of Yoga where he highlighted how pranayam breathing techniques can help strengthen the respiratory system in our fight against Covid-19. With the theme of 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family', this year's celebrations are being done digitally to ensure social distancing norms.

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Yoga Day:

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Yoga Day:

If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen: PM

Efficiency in Action is Yoga: PM Modi

Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations: PM Modi

Many people all over the world infected by COVID19 are benefitting from Yoga, they are getting the strength in fighting the disease

Yoga gives us mental peace: PM

Pranayam should be a part of your daily routine: PM

Pranayam is a breathing exercise which helps us in strengthening the lungs: PM

It is a day to increase our family bonding: PM Modi

International Day of Yoga gives a message of universal brotherhood; Yoga brings people together: PM Modi

PM Modi's speech starts

PM Modi on Thursday had urged people, in a video message, to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.