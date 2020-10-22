PM Modi: 'Women are symbol of Maa Durga; working towards women empowerment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the people of West Bengal virtually on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state. His address took place on Durga Shasthi or the sixth day of the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival.

Here are the major highlights from PM Modi’s speech:

-PM Modi begins his speech by wishing the people of West Bengal in Bengali.

-It feels like I’m not in Delhi but right in West Bengal with all of you.

-PM Modi pays tribute to various eminent personalities from West Bengal

-We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of Covid-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal.

-I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times.

-The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal.

-Women are symbol of Maa Durga; we are working towards empowerment of women through various policies and schemes

- ₹8,500 crore have been approved for Kolkata’s East West Metro.

-We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal.

-Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people.

- Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Last night, the prime minister had tweeted: “Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health."

“Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo’s Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live," he had posted in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the people of the state today coinciding with Durga Puja.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in West Bengal in the first half of next year and the BJP is keen to come to power by defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP had secured 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 with Trinamool Congress winning 22

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via