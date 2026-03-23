PM Modi addresses West Asia situation: From LPG concerns to Indians' security & more—Full text of his Lok Sabha speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Lok Sabha on West Asia conflict and said India has adequate energy supplies to meet domestic needs, even as the war involving Iran poses unprecedented challenges for the country. He added that the government has been working to ensure that supplies of petrol, diesel and gas remain largely unaffected so that ordinary households face as little difficulty as possible.

Read full text of PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha on West Asia conflict Noting that the crisis has now persisted for over three weeks, with deeply adverse consequences for the global economy and human lives, the Prime Minister underscored the urgency of resolution. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, PM Modi remarked, "The whole world is urging all parties for the earliest possible resolution of this crisis."

Elaborating on the nature of the challenges confronting India, the Prime Minister pointed out that the war has created unprecedented economic, national security, and humanitarian pressures.

He noted that India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries, that the conflict zone straddles critical trade routes, and that a large share of India's crude oil and gas needs is met by this very region.

Drawing attention to the nearly one crore Indians who live and work in Gulf countries, as well as the significant number of Indian crew members aboard commercial ships in those waters, the Prime Minister asserted, "India's concerns are naturally greater, and therefore it is essential that a united and unanimous voice goes out to the world from India's Parliament on this crisis."

Outlining the government's swift response to safeguard Indian nationals, the Prime Minister informed the House that every Indian in the affected countries has been provided necessary assistance since the war broke out. Stating that he has personally spoken, in two rounds, with the heads of state of most of the West Asian countries, all of whom have given full assurance regarding the safety of Indians, PM Modi remarked, “Those who are injured are being ensured better medical treatment, and in such difficult circumstances, necessary assistance is being provided to the bereaved families.”

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The Prime Minister further detailed the consular and institutional support framework activated for Indians abroad. He noted that all Indian missions in the affected countries are continuously providing help, issuing regular advisories, and that 24/7 control rooms and emergency helplines have been established both in India and in other affected countries. Underlining the proactive outreach, PM Modi stated, "Through these mechanisms, prompt information is being provided to all those affected , whether they are Indian workers or tourists."

Highlighting the scale of the evacuation effort, the Prime Minister informed the House that more than 3,75,000 Indians have safely returned to India since the war began, including approximately 1,000 Indians from Iran alone, of whom over 700 are young medical students.

He also noted that the CBSE has cancelled the scheduled Class 10th and 12th examinations in Indian schools in the Gulf countries and is taking steps to ensure continuity of education. Summing up the government's approach, PM Modi asserted, “The government is sensitive, vigilant, and ready to provide every assistance.”

Addressing the critical question of energy supply, the Prime Minister acknowledged that large quantities of crude oil, gas, fertilizers, and other essentials reach India through the Strait of Hormuz, and that shipping through the Strait has become highly challenging since the war.

Stressing that the government's focus has been on protecting ordinary families from hardship, and noting measures such as prioritizing domestic use of LPG and boosting its domestic production, PM Modi remarked, "Continuous work has been done to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel continues smoothly across the entire country."

The Prime Minister underscored how the energy diversification strategy pursued over the past decade has proven its worth in the current crisis. He informed the House that India has expanded its energy import sources from 27 countries to 41 countries over the past 11 years, thereby reducing dependence on any single region. Emphasizing the foresight of this approach, PM Modi stated, “In today's circumstances, the steps taken over the past decade regarding energy security have become even more relevant.”

On the subject of strategic reserves, the Prime Minister noted that India has prioritized the stockpiling of crude oil for precisely such times of crisis. He informed the House that India today possesses a Strategic Petroleum Reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, with work underway to build reserves exceeding 65 lakh metric tonnes, in addition to the separate reserves held by oil companies.

Highlighting the overall enhancement of India's refining ecosystem, PM Modi asserted, "Over the past 11 years, there has been a remarkable increase in our refining capacity as well."

The Prime Minister detailed the government's active engagement with global suppliers and its vigilant monitoring of Gulf shipping routes to ensure the safe passage of ships carrying oil, gas, fertilizers, and other essential goods to India. Noting the continuous dialogue with all global partners to keep maritime corridors secure, PM Modi remarked, "Due to such efforts, several of our ships that were stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have also arrived in India in recent days."

Turning to India's domestic energy transformation, the Prime Minister highlighted the extraordinary progress in ethanol blending, from a mere 1–1.5 percent a decade ago to nearly 20 percent today, which has reduced oil imports by approximately four and a half crore barrels per year.

He also cited the electrification of railways, which has saved roughly 180 crore litres of diesel annually, the expansion of the metro network from under 250 km in 2014 to about 1,100 km today, and the provision of 15,000 electric buses to states by the central government. Projecting confidence in India's energy future, PM Modi asserted, "The scale at which work is being done on alternative fuels today will make India's future even more secure."

Addressing the broader economic ramifications, the Prime Minister acknowledged that energy is the backbone of the modern economy and that West Asia is a major source for global energy needs, making the current crisis a challenge for economies worldwide.

He informed the House that the government is working with a comprehensive short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategy, supported by strong economic fundamentals, sector-specific stakeholder consultations, and a dedicated Inter-Ministerial Group that meets daily to assess and resolve every difficulty in India's import-export chain. Expressing optimism, PM Modi affirmed, "I am fully confident that through the joint efforts of the government and industry, we will be able to face these circumstances effectively."

On the impact of the war on agriculture, the Prime Minister reassured the House that India's farmers have ensured adequate foodgrain stocks and that the government is working to facilitate proper Kharif sowing and has built robust emergency food arrangements in recent years.

Recalling how, even during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global supply chain disruptions, when urea prices soared to ₹3,000 per bag in international markets ,the government ensured that Indian farmers received the same bag at less than ₹300, PM Modi declared, "In the past too, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on the farmers."

Detailing the structural steps taken to insulate Indian agriculture from external shocks, the Prime Minister noted that six new urea plants have been commissioned in the last decade, adding over 76 lakh metric tonnes of annual production capacity, while domestic output of DAP and NPKS fertilizers has been increased by approximately 50 lakh metric tonnes and fertilizer import sources have been diversified.

Underscoring the breadth of these efforts, PM Modi stated, "Just as we have diversified oil and gas imports, we have also expanded our options for the import of DAP and NPKS."

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's commitment to empowering farmers through innovations like Made-in-India Nano Urea, the promotion of natural farming, and the distribution of over 22 lakh solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme to reduce farmers' dependence on diesel.

Addressing the challenge of rising summer electricity demand amid the ongoing war, the Prime Minister informed the House that adequate coal stocks are available at all power plants across the country and that India has set a record of producing 100 crore tonnes of coal for the second consecutive year.

He highlighted that all systems from power generation to power supply are being continuously monitored and that the government's preparedness has been significantly bolstered by the transformative strides made in renewable energy over the past decade , with half of India's total installed power generation capacity now coming from renewable sources and the country's total renewable capacity crossing the historic milestone of 250 gigawatts.

Noting that solar power capacity alone has surged from approximately 3 gigawatts to 140 gigawatts in the past 11 years, about 40 lakh rooftop solar installations have been set up, 200 Compressed Biogas plants are now operational under the GOBARdhan Scheme, and that nuclear energy production is being encouraged alongside a newly approved Small Hydro Power Development Scheme that will add 1,500 megawatts of capacity over the next five years, PM Modi asserted, "All these efforts are serving the country greatly today, and they will make India's energy future even more secure."

On India's diplomatic response to the West Asia conflict, the Prime Minister stated that India's stand has been clear from the very beginning , one of expressing deep concern, advocating de-escalation, and opposing attacks on civilians and on energy and transport infrastructure.

Informing the House that he has engaged with all relevant West Asian leaders and urged them to reduce tensions and end the conflict, and emphasising that attacks on commercial ships and obstruction of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are wholly unacceptable, PM Modi asserted, "India, through diplomacy, is making continuous efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships even amidst the war environment."

Reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the Prime Minister stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution. Noting that every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities, and that the endangering of any life in this war runs counter to the interests of humanity, PM Modi remarked, "India's effort is to encourage all parties to arrive at a peaceful resolution as soon as possible."

The Prime Minister also drew the attention of the House to the internal security dimension of the crisis, warning that certain elements attempt to exploit such situations.

Informing the House that all law-and-order agencies have been placed on alert and that security across all domains, coastal, border, cyber, and strategic installations, is being further strengthened, PM Modi cautioned, "Whether it is coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations, the security of all is being reinforced."

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister remarked that the difficult global conditions caused by this war are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging patience, restraint, and vigilance, and cautioning against those who may seek to exploit the situation by spreading falsehoods, engaging in black-marketing, or hoarding, PM Modi appealed through the House to all state governments to ensure strict monitoring and swift action against such elements. Expressing his abiding faith in the collective resolve of the nation, PM Modi asserted, "When every government and every citizen of this country walk together, we can challenge every challenge, this is our identity, and this is our strength."