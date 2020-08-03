Under the peace deal signed in February between the US and the Taliban, the "intra-Afghan" talks were slated to start in March, but have been delayed amid political infighting in Kabul and the contentious prisoner swap condition put forth by the Taliban. Under the terms of the deal, the Kabul government was to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 Afghan security personnel held captive by the Taliban. According to news reports, the Ghani government has so far released some 4,900 prisoners. On Friday, Ghani was quoted as saying that he had "no authority" under the country's constitution to release the remaining prisoners as they were involved in serious crimes. He had added he would soon call a consultative Loya Jirga - a traditional grand assembly of Afghan elders - to decide their fate.