PM Modi, Afghan Prez Ghani to hold talks today, Shehtoot Dam agreement likely
File photo: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 09:15 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, to hold summit-level talks today
  • Shehtoot Dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, to hold summit-level talks today. India and Afghanistan are likely to sign agreement on Shahtoot Dam, ANI reports. Shehtoot Dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

The Shehtoot Dam is to be constructed on the Kabul river basin. Along with the Shehtoot Dam, India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan committing to USD 80 million worth of projects. Around 150 projects have been announced by India in the conflict-ridden country.

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

Earlier in November 2020, Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar had announced at the Geneva Donors Conference that India will be constructing the Shahtoot Dam on the Kabul river in Afghanistan and that the Governments of the two nations have recently concluded an agreement for the same.

India has completed a large number of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, including the construction of a 218-km road from Delaram to Zaranj along the Iranian border to provide alternative connectivity for Afghanistan through Iran, the Salma Dam and the Afghan parliament building, which was inaugurated in 2015.

