PM Modi again assures farmers, small scale industries amid Trump tariffs: ‘Pressure on us may increase but...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent out a strong message to US President Donald Trump amid Trump tariffs, reaffirming that interests of farmers, smale scale industries remain paramount to the central government. He mentioned that the pressure on it could increase; however, they will bear that allowing no harm to come.

Advertisement

“All of you are witnessing the kind of politics driven by economic self-interest that is happening in the world today. From this land of Ahmedabad, I would like to say to my small entrepreneurs, to the shopkeepers, to the farmers and cattle rearers. My government will not allow any harm to come to small entrepreneurs, to farmers, or to cattle rearers," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

“Interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small scale industries remain paramount; pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it,” he added, PTI reported.

His comments come at a time when the United States is pressuring India to further open its agricultural market, while also imposing an additional 25% tariff, described by the US as a "penalty" for India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Advertisement

‘Modi standing like a wall’ against any policy that hurts farmers, fishermen PM Modi, during his Independence speech from ramparts of Red Fort, said, “If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall. "

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated India will take all actions required to “protect its national interests".

“We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," it had responded.

Advertisement

Also Read | India stocks set for modest gains as US tariffs, foreign outflows cloud outlook

Also Read | PM Modi says India to help Fiji deal with climate change threat

PM Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat to launch projects worth ₹5,400 crore, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport today. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), were present there.

"India empowered by walking on path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding. 25 crore people in India lifted out of poverty in last 11 years. Our government is committed to providing dignified living conditions for the poor in cities," PM Modi said after launching projects in Ahmedabad, according to PTI.

Advertisement