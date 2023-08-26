PM Modi alerts ‘traffic rules will be changed’ in Delhi ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the residents of Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in the national capital. PM Modi urged all Delhi residents to to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face.

'Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20...there will be so many guests coming...From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance." the PM said at the meet. "These are our guests...traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary...", PM Modi added on upcoming G20 summit in Delhi. Watch the video here

The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Addressing a public reception at the airport here on his return from a two-nation visit, Modi also sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said Modi, who returned from a visit to South Africa and Greece after a brief stopover in Bengaluru where he visited ISRO to congratulate scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed.

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," the prime minister said.

"The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride," he said.