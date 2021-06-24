PM Modi all-party meet ends: J&K leaders put five demands including statehood

BJP's Nirmal Singh said that almost all political parties came to a consensus that there should be peace in Jammu and Kashmir and a government should come there democratically. "Prime Minister Modi appealed to all the leaders that there would be peace only when everyone works together," he said. Singh further said that the delimitation would be done and after this, further process would be undertaken. "Delimitation Commission will hold discussions with everyone, after that things will move forward," the BJP leader said. Singh has served as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from April 2016 to 2018