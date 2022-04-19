PM Modi all set to inaugurate India's first Semicon Conference. See details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first Semicon India 2022 Conference will be held in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said
Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design are proposed to participate in the event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said, as per news agency ANI report.
Semicon India 2022, a 3-day conference, is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation, as per press release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister's vision is to make India a significant player in the global semiconductor value chain. "First time in last 75 years- rapid decisive strides have been made in this space."
"Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM's vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor industry," the release stated.
Semicon India 2022 Conference will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 till May 1 at the ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru around the theme of - Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a "Semiconductor Nation".
Few names that are expected to participate in this conference are Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan, Indo-Us venture partners Founder Vinod Dham, SEMI President Ajit Manocha, Emeritus Stanford Professor Arogyaswami Paulraj.
Chandrasekhar also informed that the Ministry is looking forward to a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the three-day conference forging partnerships and alliances in the semiconductor space.
As per the release, this conference will serve as the first roadshow in the series of the roadshow that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will be organising.
Global experts from industry and academia involved in semiconductor design and manufacturing and key representatives from Government are proposed to participate in the event.
In order to give greater visibility, strength and success to the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Rajeev Chandrasekhar unveiled its logo during the event in presence of steering committee members that had joined virtually.
India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been set up as an Independent Business Division within Digital India Corporation having administrative and financial autonomy to formulate and drive India's long term strategies for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem, the release stated.
It further added that envisioned to be led by global experts in the Semiconductor and Display industry, ISM will serve as the nodal agency for efficient, coherent and smooth implementation of the schemes.
