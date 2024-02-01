Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah believe in “vendetta politics" adding that their goal is to politically harass the opposition leaders.

The senior Congress reader was speaking at a press conference in Murshidabad (West Bengal) following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night in a money laundering case. "Hemant Soren is being investigated now. The BJP has only one agenda now, they don't want Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to become successful. Lalu Yadav, associates of MK Stalin, and AAP leaders are being questioned by ED and CBI. This only points towards that G2 that is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah believe only in politics of vendetta and political harassment," Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of Jharkhand has approached the Supreme Court against the ED's action and accused the federal agency of abusing its power. Soren said the probe agency has acted in a malafide manner to destabilise a democratically elected government in Jharkhand.

Soren, in his petition, called his custody illegal, malafide and without jurisdiction.

The former chief minister sought an urgent hearing of his petition. The top court agreed to list it on Friday, February 2.

Separately, the ED today produced Soren before a PMLA court in Ranchi amid heavy security deployment.

Earlier, Soren alleged that the federal agency tried to tarnish his image by conducting raids at his Delhi residence.

A day after his arrest, the former Jharkhand CM released a video message in which he claimed that he was not linked to the money laundering case in which he was arrested.

"Most probably the ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son...After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in a planned manner on matters that were not related to me," Soren said in a video message recorded just before his arrest.

"I will not cow down...Ultimately truth will prevail," he said in the video message.

"We will have to wage a war against a feudal system that oppresses poor people, Dalits and tribals," he added.

He also shared a poem on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Hindi, which roughly translates to this, soon after his arrest on Wednesday night.

“...Life is a great battle, I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment but I will not beg for compromise."