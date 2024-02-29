Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged at the top spot on the 'Most Powerful Indians 2024' list published by The Indian Express . In the IE 100 list of 2024, the top 10 names comprise Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/ Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders primarily. Besides, billionaire Gautam Adani and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud have also been listed among the top 10 powerful Indians.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood at the 16th spot on the IE 100 powerful Indians list in 2024 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo in the 18th position.

Gautam Adani above Mukesh Ambani on IE's Top 100 Influential Indians list

Here's a list of the top 10 powerful Indians in 2024 as per The Indian Express report:

1. NARENDRA MODI

According to the English daily, PM Modi is holding the top position on this list because he has only grown taller and stronger with every passing year. PM Modi has 95.6 million followers on the X platform, the highest among all the world leaders.

2. AMIT SHAH

After PM Narendra Modi, another powerful Indian is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is known to be a chief strategist of the BJP under whom the party achieved a landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh Legislative elections in December 2023.

3. MOHAN BHAGWAT

The RSS Sarsanghchalak has continued to celebrate his uninterrupted innings in power. His presence beside PM Modi during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony of 22 January sent a powerful signal of his position in the NDA-BJP alliance.

4. DY CHANDRACHUD

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud-led Bench settled legal doubts over the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union, ruling in favour of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. In the election year, every verdict will be closely watched on how he handles cases of judicial review or reshapes collegium. DY Chandrachud's stint will end in November.

5. S JAISHANKAR

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has impressed citizens with his strong diplomatic skills. His sharp retorts during Russia's oil sanctions and the Khalistan issue have put India in a stronger position in the game of global diplomacy.

6. YOGI ADITYANATH

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is one of the most cardinal leaders in the BJP as his state has the largest number of Lok Sabha constituencies. Centre is allocating billions of dollars for the development of Uttar Pradesh while Adityanath is wooing his Hindu voters with a focus on temple constructions in the state.

7. RAJNATH SINGH

The Union Defence Minister has been PM Modi's seniormost colleague in the Cabinet. Singh also enjoys goodwill among politicians across party lines for his 'troubleshooter' image.

8. NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is India's longest-serving woman FM. Under her leadership, India's economy registered 7% growth for three years in a row.

9. JP NADDA

Nadda is the main man who is leading the BJP organisation. He has "held his own and gained the trust of the leadership and the rank and file, without coming across as someone trying to over project himself", Indian Express mentioned.

10. GAUTAM ADANI

The boss of the Adani Group empire with a net worth of $101 billion is the only business tycoon among the top 10 powerful Indians. Adani-led conglomerate has made rapid progress through a string of acquisitions and greenfield projects. Adani's closest competitor billionaire Mukesh Ambani was on the 11th rank on IE 100 powerful Indians list. Ambani's net worth is $109 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

