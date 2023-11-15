Shehla Rashid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring a “bloodless" political solution to Kashmir. When asked if she had sympathies with the stone pelters, Shehla Rashid said, “In 2010, yes."

Elaborating on it further, Shehla Rashid told ANI that she is much more grateful for the present situation in Kashmir. “…but today when I see, I am much more grateful for today’s situation because today it has become clear that Kashmir is not Gaza."

“Kashmir was involved in this back and forth of protests and sporadic incidents of insurgency, infiltrations…somebody needed to break the ice and for that, I would like to credit the present government, especially the prime minister [Narendra Modi], the home minister [Amit Shah], they have ensured a political solution to it which, I would say, is bloodless."

Shehla Rashid also rejected the allegations that “anti-India" slogans were raised at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi in February 2016 which also involved former student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid. Shehla Rashid said no “anti-India" slogans such as “Bharat tere tukde honge" slogans were raised at the university.

When asked how the JNU incident changed her life, Shehla Rashid said, “It was not just a life changer for the three of us, the entire university sort of suffered the consequences of that incident because there was so much backlash against anything to do with JNU."

“So overnight, from being an elite university the queen of liberal arts, social sciences etc…JNU became a slur..it was almost like a cussword….no such slogans were raised."

Shehla Rashid has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the decision to revoke the special status Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) but lately, the former JNU student has praised the Centre. Recently, Shehla Rashid praised PM Modi and Amit Shah for ensuring long-term peace and safety in Kashmir. Her comments came in the wake of Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

