‘PM Modi, Amit Shah ensured bloodless political solution, Kashmir is not Gaza’: Shehla Rashid
Former JNU student Shehla Rashid credits PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for a bloodless political solution in Kashmir, saying she is grateful for the present situation.
Shehla Rashid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring a “bloodless" political solution to Kashmir. When asked if she had sympathies with the stone pelters, Shehla Rashid said, “In 2010, yes."