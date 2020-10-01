PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to President Kovind on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah today greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. PM Modi said that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.

Shah said that the President's dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of motivation for all concerned.

"Best wishes to President Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. We all are motivated by your dedication for the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July, 2017.

