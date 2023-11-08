PM Modi, Amit Shah greet LK Advani on his 96th birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. "Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians" PM Modi posted on X.