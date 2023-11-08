comScore
PM Modi, Amit Shah greet LK Advani on his 96th birthday
PM Modi, Amit Shah greet LK Advani on his 96th birthday

 Livemint

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to LK Advani, praising his integrity and contributions to the nation

File photo: PM Modi extended birthday greetings to Lal Krishna Advani. (ANI)Premium
File photo: PM Modi extended birthday greetings to Lal Krishna Advani. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.  "Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts towards nation-building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians" PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the veteran leader on social media platform X.

"Happy birthday to respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji, with his tireless hard work and organizational skills, worked to nourish the party and build workers. Advani ji's incomparable contribution from the inception of the BJP to coming to power is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker. I pray to God for his long life and good health," Shah tweeted.

Lal Krishna Advani was born in 1927 in Karachi. He did his schooling in Karachi at St. Patrick’s High School.

Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

In 1947, Advani migrated to Delhi after the partition and became an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan. He began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. He along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980

Books written by Lal Krishan Advani

My Country My Life (2008)

A Prisoner's Scrap-book (1978)

Nazarband Loktantra (2003)

New Approaches to Security and Development (2003)

As I See It (2011)

My Take (2021)

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST
