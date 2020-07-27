On the 82nd Raising Day of Central Reserve Police Force , Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to its personnel.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. "Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," he said in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu too extended greetings to CRPF personnel and their families. "CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. Time and again @crpfindia has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled. I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day," Shah said in a tweet.

"The Peacekeepers to the Nation, @crpfindia is celebrating its 82 Raising Day. CRPF is synonymous with the dedication and commitment towards duty and national security. I congratulate the personnel and their families on this occasion," M Venkaiah said.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. CRPF has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country.





