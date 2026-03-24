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PM Modi, Amit Shah, Jaishankar, others threatened in bomb threat mail to Delhi Assembly Speaker — what we know so far

The bomb threat email threatened explosions at the Delhi Assembly, the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, and mentioned several Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Shiladitya Ray
Updated24 Mar 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail, which threatened that the Assembly building as well as the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station in the national capital would be blown up, reported news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the office of the Delhi Assembly Speaker was quoted as saying by ANI.

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The threat sparked inspection at the Delhi Assembly premises, videos accessed by Hindustan Times showed.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

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Shiladitya Ray

Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More

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