PM Modi, Amit Shah, others greet Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman is celebrating her 61st birthday today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. Greetings have been pouring in on social media from her ministerial colleagues, and well wishers. "She (Nirmala Sitharaman) is working industriously towards India's progress and empowering the poor. I pray for her long and healthy life," PM Modi said in his birthday message for Nirmala Sitharaman.

Thanks very much, Pradhan Mantri ji. It is an honour to serve with your guidance and support. Your kind words are motivating. https://t.co/A3gC4uzf8c — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 18, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Nirmala Sitharaman's "zeal for bringing transformative economic reforms across all sectors."

Greetings to Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji on her birthday. Under PM Modi's leadership, her zeal for bringing in transformative economic reforms across all sectors is truly commendable. Praying for her good health and long life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 18, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the finance minister and wrote," Blessed with dynamism and great energy she is assiduously working towards the objective of India’s economic and social development. I pray for her long life and good health."

"Birthday greetings to my ministerial colleague...May the Almighty bless you with a long and healthy life," posted textile minister Smriti Irani.

Warm birthday wishes to FM Smt @nsitharaman Ji.



Her relentless efforts towards Nation building are truly commendable. Under PM Modi Ji's leadership, her dedication in laying the foundation of New India is admirable



I pray to Prabhu Shri Ram for her long, happy and healthy life. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2020

