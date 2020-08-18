PM Modi, Amit Shah, others greet Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman is celebrating her 61st birthday today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. Greetings have been pouring in on social media from her ministerial colleagues, and well wishers. "She (Nirmala Sitharaman) is working industriously towards India's progress and empowering the poor. I pray for her long and healthy life," PM Modi said in his birthday message for Nirmala Sitharaman.

Replying to PM Modi, the finance minister tweeted, "Thanks very much, Pradhan Mantri ji. It is an honour to serve with your guidance and support. Your kind words are motivating."

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Nirmala Sitharaman's "zeal for bringing transformative economic reforms across all sectors."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the finance minister and wrote," Blessed with dynamism and great energy she is assiduously working towards the objective of India’s economic and social development. I pray for her long life and good health."

"Birthday greetings to my ministerial colleague...May the Almighty bless you with a long and healthy life," posted textile minister Smriti Irani.

"...Her relentless efforts towards nation building are truly commendable. Under PM Modi Ji's leadership, her dedication in laying the foundation of new India is admirable..." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

