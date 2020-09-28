Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Prayagraj: People pay floral tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary.

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary,' the prime minister tweeted
  • Amit Shah said that Bhagat Singh will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary today. He also attached a clip of his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast made on Sunday in which he had paid rich tributes to Singh. "Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages," the prime minister tweeted.

Amit Shah said that Bhagat Singh will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians.

"I express my gratitude to Shaheed Bhagat Singh who gave new direction to freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice and awakened resolve of independence among youth of the country. He will always remain a source of inspiration for us," Shah's tweet read.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907. His defiance of the British rule from a very young age, his revolutionary acts to target the empire and his hanging when he was only 23 have made him one of the more notable heroes of the Indian Independence movement.

