Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s “outstanding service" to the nation. “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress," PM Modi tweeted.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Vajpayee.

Shah posted the tribute on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a dedicated politician as well as a skilled organiser who played an important role in the foundation and growth of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी देशभक्ति व भारतीय संस्कृति की प्रखर आवाज थे। वह एक राष्ट्र समर्पित राजनेता होने के साथ-साथ कुशल संगठक भी थे जिन्होंने भाजपा की नींव रख उसके विस्तार में एक अहम भूमिका निभाई और करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को देश सेवा के लिए प्रेरित किया। pic.twitter.com/VhQ4xWG9oe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2020





Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted in Hindi, "I pay homage to the great speaker of our generation, 'Ajatashatru', bearer of liberal democratic values, nationalist poet, skilled administrator, and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary."

I pay homage to the great speaker of our generation, 'Ajatashatru', bearer of liberal democratic values, nationalist poet, skilled administrator, and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/N2KZXSCxCi — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and penned a number of poems. After 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated