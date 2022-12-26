PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas

In his tweet, Amit Shah said that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, bravely faced enemies even at a young age to protect the Motherland and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi Government is celebrating ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzads, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.