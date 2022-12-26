PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades on Veer Bal Diwas1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
PM Modi said the day marks the courage of the Sahibzades, and he will attend a function this afternoon to mark the diwas
PM Modi said the day marks the courage of the Sahibzades, and he will attend a function this afternoon to mark the diwas
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri Ji and four Sahibzades on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Mata Gujri Ji and four Sahibzades on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the day marks the courage of the Sahibzades, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. He will attend a function this afternoon to mark the diwas. “On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji," said PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the day marks the courage of the Sahibzades, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. He will attend a function this afternoon to mark the diwas. “On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji," said PM Modi.
Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades and Mata Gujri to mark the occasion.
Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzades and Mata Gujri to mark the occasion.
In his tweet, Amit Shah said that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, bravely faced enemies even at a young age to protect the Motherland and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi Government is celebrating ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzads, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.
In his tweet, Amit Shah said that the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, bravely faced enemies even at a young age to protect the Motherland and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi Government is celebrating ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. I pay my respects to the bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzads, Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.
Veer Bal Diwas is observed to pay honor and tribute to the sacrifices made by the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.
Veer Bal Diwas is observed to pay honor and tribute to the sacrifices made by the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.