Shiva Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration, saying “If the responsibility is only of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and no one is above him, then all of this is running 'Ram Bharose.'". The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP was commenting on the Parliament security breach that happened on December 13, wherein two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans "Tanashahi nahin chalegi'.

Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned, “If India is at war with any country, can it be said that only the Army Chief is responsible for it?" “Such a huge incident has taken place in the temple of democracy and he (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) says he has no responsibility" the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP added. "When the Parliament was attacked 22 years ago, the MEA gave a response within 3 days... The then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave a statement... Now the PM and the HM are saying that they will bring back PoK and Aksai Chin but they are not able to protect the Parliament. This is hilarious." Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing multiple adjournments in the ongoing Winter Session due to disruptions since two men jumped into the Lok Sabha from the gallery on Wednesday, following which opposition MPs demanded a statement from the home minister.

Opposition MPs have also demanded a discussion on the issue, and action against Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, who authorised the entry of at least one of the culprits.

Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, news agency PTI reported.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, set off yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises. They were promptly subdued by security personnel.

According to the Delhi Police, the security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, all of whom are now in police custody.

While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from the spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.

