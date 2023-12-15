‘PM Modi promises PoK, Aksai Chin but…’: Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘ram bharose’ jibe on Parliament security breach
Shiva Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticises the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their response to the recent Parliament security breach.
Shiva Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration, saying “If the responsibility is only of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and no one is above him, then all of this is running 'Ram Bharose.'". The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP was commenting on the Parliament security breach that happened on December 13, wherein two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans "Tanashahi nahin chalegi'.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing multiple adjournments in the ongoing Winter Session due to disruptions since two men jumped into the Lok Sabha from the gallery on Wednesday, following which opposition MPs demanded a statement from the home minister.
Opposition MPs have also demanded a discussion on the issue, and action against Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, who authorised the entry of at least one of the culprits.
Opposition parties will continue their aggressive protests in both Houses of Parliament and press for a statement from Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue, news agency PTI reported.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, set off yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans.
Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises. They were promptly subdued by security personnel.
According to the Delhi Police, the security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, all of whom are now in police custody.
While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from the spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.
