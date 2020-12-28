Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen, and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India's progress."

Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2020

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Other BJP leaders also remembered Jaitley who for many years remained the most articulate party voice on a gamut of issues and was considered one of its sharpest political minds.

Born in 1952, Jaitley died in August last year.

In his tributes, Home Minister Amit Shah said the former finance minister was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels.

"Remembering a great friend, Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes," Shah tweeted.

Remembering a great friend, Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2020

BJP chief J P Nadda said Jaitley will be remembered as an articulate orator and capable strategist.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नए भारत के सपने को साकार करने में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने वाले देश के पूर्व वित्त मंत्री एवं भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अरुण जेटली जी की जयंती पर शत् शत् नमन।

एक ओजस्वी वक्ता एवं सक्षम रणनीतिकार के रूप में वे चिरस्मरणीय बने रहेंगे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 28, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said remembering Jaitley's contribution to India's public life and his role in strengthening the party will always be remembered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via