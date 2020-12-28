Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
December 28 marks the birth anniversary of Arun Jaitley.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Arun Jaitley's warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with, PM Modi wrote on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen, and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen, and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India's progress."

Also Read | Urgency to fix India's bankruptcy code

Other BJP leaders also remembered Jaitley who for many years remained the most articulate party voice on a gamut of issues and was considered one of its sharpest political minds. 

Born in 1952, Jaitley died in August last year.

In his tributes, Home Minister Amit Shah said the former finance minister was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels.

"Remembering a great friend, Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes," Shah tweeted.

BJP chief J P Nadda said Jaitley will be remembered as an articulate orator and capable strategist.

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said remembering Jaitley's contribution to India's public life and his role in strengthening the party will always be remembered.

