Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will next week virtually join the events being held to celebrate Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's five years in office, the state government said.

The Gujarat government has planned to host celebratory events from 1 to 9 August. However, PM Modi will attend "Annotsav Diwas" (food festival) event on 3 August via video conference.

On that day, the state government will distribute a kit containing 5 kg foodgrain free of cost to around 4.25 lakh poor people from 17,000 fair price shops across the state.

The state-level event for "Annotsav" will be held at Dahod in the presence of Rupani, said the release. During the event, the PM will virtually interact with beneficiaries from five districts.

Further, home minister Shah will virtually attend "Vikas Diwas" event on 7 August.

The main event that day will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil. Shah will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for various projects worth ₹3,906 crore.

These projects include housing for the poor, new bridges in Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, water pipeline in Mehsana and power sub-stations, said the release.

Rupani became the 16th chief minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

As per the release, 1 August will be celebrated as "Gyanshakti Diwas", during which the government will organise education-related programmes, while "Samvedna Diwas" will be observed on 2 August, when the state will help citizens get necessary forms and documents related to various government schemes.

Women-centric events will be held on 4 August, which will be celebrated as "Nari Gaurav Diwas". Also, various events will be organised for farmers on "Kisan Sanman Diwas" on 5 August.

On 6 August, to be celebrated as 'Rozgar Diwas, the state government will organise 50 job fairs and other events aimed at providing employment to Gujarat's youths.

Around 50,000 youths who have been selected for various posts in state-run boards and corporations will be given appointment letters on the day.

On 7 August ("Vikas Diwas"), projects worth ₹5,855 crore will be either launched or dedicated, while 8 August will be celebrated as "Shaheri Jan Sukhakari Diwas" (related to improving urban infrastructure and amenities).

Since 9 August is celebrated as 'Adivasi Diwas' in the country, programmes will be held in 53 tribal talukas of the state on that day. Various tribal-centric projects, including housing, will be launched on that day, the release said.

With inputs from agencies.

