Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath!".

Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on the occasion.

जगन्नाथ रथयात्रा के शुभ अवसर पर मैं अहमदाबाद के जगन्नाथ मंदिर में कई वर्षों से मंगला आरती में भाग लेता आ रहा हूँ और हर बार यहाँ एक अलग ऊर्जा की प्राप्ति होती है।



आज भी महाप्रभु की आराधना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ सभी पर सदैव अपनी कृपा व आशीष बनायें रखें। pic.twitter.com/YWYW0zzWnX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

Shah also performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah performs 'arti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad ahead of Rath Yatra pic.twitter.com/QMO94gwem0 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah feeds a temple elephant at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/BC9xlgDHu2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath.

"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath ji. May the life of everyone be filled with happiness, prosperity and health with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji and may this Rath Yatra be a factor of happiness for the entire creation," he said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the holy procession of Lord Jagannath. The cowardly crisis will soon be over with the immense mercy of the fourth idol. Praying to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. #RathYatra2021," he said.

Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Lord Jagannath Temple in the early hours of Monday.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Shree Jagannath in Puri has started this year and servitors who have received vaccine shots and test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to attend rituals. No devotees are permitted to attend the yatra.

The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away.

The Odisha State Government had allowed and permitted to conduct the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath temple with strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

Besides, the state government has also imposed a two-day curfew in view of Rath Yatra. The curfew has been imposed from 8 pm, July 11 till 8 pm, July 13 in Puri.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.