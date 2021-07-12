"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath ji. May the life of everyone be filled with happiness, prosperity and health with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji and may this Rath Yatra be a factor of happiness for the entire creation," he said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}