Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Ram Nava mi wishes on April 17, saying Ayodhya is in an “unparalled joy" to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram today. Ayodhya is observing its first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya."

“Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner," the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people across India on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Jai Shri Ram! Best wishes to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami," the senior BJP leader wrote on X.

“The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram is a symbol of struggle for justice, public welfare and self-respect. The Lord established the highest ideal of sacrifice for truth and religion through his life and guided the entire world for ages," Shah said.

After 500 years, Ayodhya will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Lord Ram in his birthplace, he said while calling it a “matter of pride" for all Ram devotees.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state and devotees on the sacred birth anniversary of 'Shri Ram Navami'…"

“After centuries of waiting, the new, grand, divine temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla built in Shri Ayodhya Dham is making millions of Ram devotees and human civilization happy and proud," he said.

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities.

