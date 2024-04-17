PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath extend Ram Navami wishes: ‘After waiting for 500 years, Ayodhya…’
Ram Navami 2024: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended Ram Navami wishes to people across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Ram Navami wishes on April 17, saying Ayodhya is in an “unparalled joy" to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram today. Ayodhya is observing its first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.
