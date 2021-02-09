PM Modi and Biden discuss regional developments, India-US partnership

New Delhi: From rebuilding the global economy in a post covid-19 world to standing together on terrorism, renewing their partnership on climate change, closer cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and a stronger regional architecture through the “ Quad " grouping were among the issues discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new US president Joe Biden during a phone call late Monday.

A comparison of the readouts put out by India and the US shows issues of concern and of priority for the two countries were covered in the phone call. And according to analysts, the readouts showed that issues that were notably absent in Biden’s first major foreign policy speech last week – ie references to the Indo-Pacific and the Quad group of countries – were discussed by the two leaders.

This was the second conversation between the two leaders since Biden's election in the November polls. The two had spoken earlier on 17 November. Modi is among the first dozen leaders Biden has spoken to since being sworn in to office on 20 January.

According to the Indian statement, there was a lengthy discussion on “regional developments and the wider geo-political context." Modi and Biden “noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests."

Modi and Biden “reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the statement said in a reference to a vast geographical space between the west coast of the US to the eastern shores of Africa that the world views as critically important given that it is this region that is seen as the epicenter of global economic growth. Of late China has been seen as flexing its military muscle in the region, claiming all of the South China Sea paying scant heed to protests from Southeast Asian countries.

Modi and Biden “affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change," the Indian statement said adding that Modi welcomed Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement. The previous Trump administration had walked out of the accord.

“The Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same," it said. Modi also took the opportunity to invite President Biden and US first lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience, the Indian statement added.

The US readout said that the two countries had committed to working closely together to win the fight against covid-19, renewed their partnership on climate change, agreed to “rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism."

“The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad," the US statement said in a reference to India,US, Japan and Australia. China views the grouping as aimed at circumscribing its role and influence in the region.

“The President underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship. They (Modi and Biden) further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma," a reference to the 1 February coup that brought the Myanmarese military back to power after almost a decade.

The comment also comes against the backdrop of remarks by the US State Department on protests and access to the internet being hallmarks of a democracy in the wake of the farm protests in India.

Biden’s comments on democratic values indicates “a certain bottom line that Washington will expect from its friends and allies on the matter," said Rudra Chaudhuri, director of the India chapter of the Washington based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank. “There will be times of friction but they (frictions) will not boil over to affect the strategic relationship in any adverse way," he added.

