PM Modi and Biden discuss regional developments, India-US partnership

Modi and Biden “reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the statement said in a reference to a vast geographical space between the west coast of the US to the eastern shores of Africa that the world views as critically important given that it is this region that is seen as the epicenter of global economic growth. Of late China has been seen as flexing its military muscle in the region, claiming all of the South China Sea paying scant heed to protests from Southeast Asian countries.