PM Modi and Donald Trump had no discussion on standoff at LAC with China

This is not the first time that India has had to issue clarifications on Trump’s statements. In July last year, Trump caused a furore in India when he said that Modi had sought US mediation or arbitration on Kashmir. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had to issue a clarification that Modi had not made any request to Trump to mediate. He renewed the offer several times before modi in a meeting with Trump in New York in September, politely but firmly refused.