'PM Modi and I don't have wife issues': Rahul Gandhi during women's quota, delimitation debate

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, added a touch of levity to the debate on the women's reservation and delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, April 17.

Beginning his speech in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi recalled Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's comments about his wife upbraiding him for not dedicating a poem to her.

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha, “The Law Minister recited a poem dedicated to his wife yesterday. We got scolded so much—why can't we do what the Law Minister did for his wife? Personally, I got scolded quite a bit yesterday.”

'PM Modi and I don't have wife issues' Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to punctuate the debate with a lighter remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself do not have the "wife issue."

Gandhi said, “Thank you for letting me speak on a very important topic. Women are a central force, a driving force in our national imagination, in our national perspective. All of us, every single one in this room, have been influenced, taught and learned a lot from women in our lives - mothers, sisters, wives.”

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...As Rijiju ji said, of course, Prime Minister and myself don’t have that wife issue," Rahul Gandhi said with a smile on his face, as other MPs broke into laughter.

He went on to laud his sister Priyanka Gandhi for her speech on the women's reservation and delimitation bills she delivered in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"I was watching my sister, in five minutes achieving something that I have not been able to do in maybe 20 years of our political career, which was to make Mr Amit Shah ji smile," Rahul Gandhi said.

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During a debate on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi told Home Minister Amit Shah that had Chanakya been alive today, he would have been startled by the BJP leader's "political shrewdness".

She accused the government of once again wanting to "dupe" people and launching a "big attack on the country's integrity".

"On one hand, there is this big talk of women's reservation and on the other hand, the rights of OBC are being taken away. A strong structure is being erected for the next polls by reducing the influence of small states, shredding democracy to pieces," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

The government and the Opposition are debating the three bills —the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation Bill, introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 and expand the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition will not allow the three bills to be passed and said the government should implement the Nari Shakti Act, 2023, without delay.