'PM Modi and I don't have wife issues': Rahul Gandhi during women's quota, delimitation debate

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, added a touch of levity to the debate on the women's reservation and delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, April 17.

Beginning his speech in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi recalled Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's comments about his wife upbraiding him for not dedicating a poem to her.

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha, “The Law Minister recited a poem dedicated to his wife yesterday. We got scolded so much—why can't we do what the Law Minister did for his wife? Personally, I got scolded quite a bit yesterday.”

'PM Modi and I don't have wife issues' Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to punctuate the debate with a lighter remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself do not have the "wife issue."

Advertisement

Gandhi said, “Thank you for letting me speak on a very important topic. Women are a central force, a driving force in our national imagination, in our national perspective. All of us, every single one in this room, have been influenced, taught and learned a lot from women in our lives - mothers, sisters, wives.”

Also Read | As NDA falls short of numbers, PM Modi seeks Oppn help for women reservation

...As Rijiju ji said, of course, Prime Minister and myself don’t have that wife issue," Rahul Gandhi said with a smile on his face, as other MPs broke into laughter.

He went on to laud his sister Priyanka Gandhi for her speech on the women's reservation and delimitation bills she delivered in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Advertisement

"I was watching my sister, in five minutes achieving something that I have not been able to do in maybe 20 years of our political career, which was to make Mr Amit Shah ji smile," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | LS to view Delimitation Bill, Amendments to Women Reservation Bill for passing

During a debate on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi told Home Minister Amit Shah that had Chanakya been alive today, he would have been startled by the BJP leader's "political shrewdness".

She accused the government of once again wanting to "dupe" people and launching a "big attack on the country's integrity".

"On one hand, there is this big talk of women's reservation and on the other hand, the rights of OBC are being taken away. A strong structure is being erected for the next polls by reducing the influence of small states, shredding democracy to pieces," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

Advertisement

The government and the Opposition are debating the three bills —the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation Bill, introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 and expand the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition will not allow the three bills to be passed and said the government should implement the Nari Shakti Act, 2023, without delay.

"Giving the women's reservation, which is easy to do, and every Opposition member will pass it...bring that old bill back right now, we will help you pass it with implementation this second. That is the women's bill, this [Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill] is something else. The truth needs to be told about what this is," he said on Friday.

Advertisement

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in